Oxen (OXEN) Reaches Market Cap of $11.21 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $11.21 million and approximately $7,022.23 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,546.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $460.38 or 0.00736066 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00130645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00044935 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00059958 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.29 or 0.00206712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00102734 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,819,549 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

