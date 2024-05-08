Centric Wealth Management Takes Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 866,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,901,000 after purchasing an additional 180,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,712,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 138,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 78,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BAB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.18. 249,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $27.33.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.