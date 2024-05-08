Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Simmons Bank’s 9th Largest Position

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 85,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.49. 232,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,031. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

