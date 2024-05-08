Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.750-12.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Waters also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 2.500-2.600 EPS.
Waters Trading Up 1.0 %
WAT traded up $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.22. 40,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,194. Waters has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $363.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Waters
In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Waters Company Profile
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Waters
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.