Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.750-12.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Waters also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 2.500-2.600 EPS.

WAT traded up $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.22. 40,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,194. Waters has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $363.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $301.56.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

