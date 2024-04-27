MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Raised to C$20.50

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.75 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.81.

MAG Silver stock opened at C$17.74 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$11.15 and a 12 month high of C$18.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.89. The company has a current ratio of 15.04, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.5547739 EPS for the current year.

In other MAG Silver news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total value of C$184,398.90. In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$1,250,172.99. Also, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total value of C$184,398.90. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,125. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

