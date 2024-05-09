Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Keith Brian Alexander Sells 1,000 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $188.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.60 and its 200 day moving average is $161.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.16 and a fifty-two week high of $189.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

