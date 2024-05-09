SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 10,165 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $216,107.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,105,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $1,055,292.20.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,028.05.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,880,777.43.

On Thursday, February 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $1,372,164.05.

SentinelOne Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of S opened at $20.96 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on S shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

