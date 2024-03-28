GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading Up 4.8%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.41. 255,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,699,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GoodRx from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.59 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 112,694.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,875,000 after purchasing an additional 177,961 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $39,348,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after buying an additional 3,202,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,631,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,814,000 after buying an additional 2,160,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

