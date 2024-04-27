Raymond James Increases Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$80.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$73.33.

Get Cameco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cameco

Cameco Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE:CCO opened at C$67.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$35.11 and a 1 year high of C$72.37.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of C$844.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.6943044 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total transaction of C$1,440,350.10. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total value of C$1,440,350.10. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Huntington sold 12,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total value of C$675,478.41. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,694 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,228. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.