Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close.

CFW has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CFW

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE CFW traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.03. 24,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,793. The company has a market cap of C$345.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.20. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$3.74 and a twelve month high of C$6.20.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$421.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$402.50 million. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services will post 0.5686813 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.