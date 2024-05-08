Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Upgraded by National Bankshares to Outperform

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$6.50. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Real Matters currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.43.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on REAL

Real Matters Stock Performance

Real Matters Company Profile

REAL traded up C$0.05 on Wednesday, hitting C$5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,643. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.89. The firm has a market cap of C$402.56 million, a P/E ratio of -55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.69. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$4.43 and a 12 month high of C$7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

(Get Free Report)

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.