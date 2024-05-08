Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 27,532 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,434,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $323,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.24. The stock had a trading volume of 414,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,162. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.13 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.50.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 over the last three months. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

