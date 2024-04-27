Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives $11.04 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.04.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 114,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Merlin Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $3.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $99.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.94. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.82 million. Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 30.83% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. Analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

