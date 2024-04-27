Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives $11.04 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.04.
Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $3.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $99.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.94. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.82 million. Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 30.83% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. Analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
Cambium Networks Company Profile
Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.
Further Reading
