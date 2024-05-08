Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Gap Down to $47.57

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.57, but opened at $43.37. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $42.93, with a volume of 92,908 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MEG. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $165.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

