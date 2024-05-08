NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.52 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $7.52 billion and $400.27 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $7.03 or 0.00011238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00055676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00019725 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,189,770,948 coins and its circulating supply is 1,069,719,731 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,189,672,044 with 1,069,646,885 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.16103097 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 402 active market(s) with $480,846,734.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

