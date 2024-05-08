Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Down to $2.60

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $2.31. Angi shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 305,026 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.11.

Get Angi alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANGI

Angi Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.73 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Angi

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $30,309.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 166,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,244 shares of company stock worth $85,643. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its position in Angi by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 6,284,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,764 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Angi by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,430,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,031 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth $1,234,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 469.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 511,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 421,841 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.