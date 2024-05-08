Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Gap Down to $5.11

Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.11, but opened at $4.76. Real Brokerage shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 343,247 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REAX shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Real Brokerage Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $919.35 million, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $181.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.37 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 105.23% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Real Brokerage during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter worth $448,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

