Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Gap Down to $17.21

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.21, but opened at $15.54. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 528,188 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YMAB. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $599.26 million, a P/E ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.72 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $28,282.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,185.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 303,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 32,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 258.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 59,201 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

