Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Gap Down to $17.58

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.58, but opened at $16.30. Sonos shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 928,138 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SONO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Sonos alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sonos

Sonos Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.67 and a beta of 2.00.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $612.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sonos

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,933.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,810 shares of company stock valued at $387,252. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonos

(Get Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.