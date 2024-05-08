Northern Financial Advisors Inc Invests $317,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.1% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 217,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 19,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Walt Disney by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.56. 8,683,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,025,320. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.21. The company has a market capitalization of $193.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.67.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

