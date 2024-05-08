Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Down to $44.30

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.30, but opened at $39.00. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $41.48, with a volume of 191,300 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Centrus Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $666.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.61.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $2.80. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 491.41% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $646,777.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 713,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,495,000 after buying an additional 86,212 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Centrus Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 141.1% during the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

