Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Real Matters from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Real Matters has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.43.

TSE REAL traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.51. 34,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,643. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.89. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$4.43 and a 12-month high of C$7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$402.56 million, a P/E ratio of -55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

