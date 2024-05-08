CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$14.50

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CT Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.93.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

TSE:CRT.UN traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$13.68. 64,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,180. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.57 and a 1-year high of C$15.89.

(Get Free Report)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.