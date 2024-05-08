CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$14.50

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CT Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.93.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.
