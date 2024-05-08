goeasy (TSE:GSY) Given New C$220.00 Price Target at Colliers Securities

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Colliers Securities from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Colliers Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cormark boosted their price target on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$206.20.

goeasy stock traded up C$2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$186.80. 86,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,734. goeasy has a one year low of C$94.20 and a one year high of C$188.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$167.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$154.33. The company has a current ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25. The company has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.92 by C$0.09. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that goeasy will post 16.6561044 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. Corporate insiders own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

