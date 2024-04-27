Canaccord Genuity Group Increases B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$7.50

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BTO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.10.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$3.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.00, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$5.74.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.3116987 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

Insider Transactions at B2Gold

In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$343,320.00. In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 15,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$57,296.25. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$343,320.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,857 shares of company stock worth $789,779. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

