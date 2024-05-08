Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Reduced by Sidoti Csr

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Shares of HVT stock opened at $28.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $210.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.06 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.94%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.