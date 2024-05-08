StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

