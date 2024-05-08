StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Stock Performance
Shares of SBNY stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $3.60.
Signature Bank Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Signature Bank
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.