Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) and Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) and Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Guild pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Guild pays out -153.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.5% of Guild shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.0% of Guild shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 46.95% 11.91% 4.89% Guild -5.95% 3.57% 1.27%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and Guild’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and Guild, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 0 3 3 0 2.50 Guild 1 1 2 0 2.25

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.84%. Guild has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.89%. Given Guild’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Guild is more favorable than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and Guild’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending $161.76 million 5.92 $75.94 million N/A N/A Guild $663.86 million 1.25 -$39.01 million ($0.65) -20.97

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guild.

Summary

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending beats Guild on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

