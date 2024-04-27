North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Cut to C$39.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.75.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$30.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.72. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$24.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$806.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$315.13 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 19.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 4.4898551 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.85, for a total transaction of C$127,400.00. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

