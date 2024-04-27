Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$0.90. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
Ascot Resources Price Performance
Shares of TSE:AOT opened at C$0.74 on Tuesday. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$461.55 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
About Ascot Resources
