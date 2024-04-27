Recon Technology Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 1st (NASDAQ:RCON)

Shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, May 1st. The 1-18 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 30th.

Recon Technology Price Performance

RCON stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Recon Technology in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Recon Technology

(Get Free Report)

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.