Recon Technology Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 1st (NASDAQ:RCON)

Shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, May 1st. The 1-18 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 30th.
Recon Technology Price Performance
RCON stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Recon Technology in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Recon Technology
Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Recon Technology
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.