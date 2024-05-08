Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Announces Earnings Results

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE OSCR traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,952,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,842. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

