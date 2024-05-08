Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 255 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $335.22. 344,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,603. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $246.29 and a 12 month high of $340.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

