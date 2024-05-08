Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Lowered to $381.00 at JMP Securities

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $397.00 to $381.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 82.85% from the stock’s current price.

MDGL has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.27.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDGL traded down $9.59 on Wednesday, hitting $208.37. 503,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,709. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.62 and its 200 day moving average is $217.08. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $311.56.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 2,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.99, for a total transaction of $658,269.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 458,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,909,164.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 2,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.99, for a total transaction of $658,269.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 458,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,909,164.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 26,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.19, for a total transaction of $6,467,411.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,726,099.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,496 shares of company stock worth $31,362,420 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,846,000 after acquiring an additional 605,741 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 815,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,619,000 after purchasing an additional 505,706 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,051,000 after buying an additional 333,888 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $75,110,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $48,934,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

