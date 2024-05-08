PACK Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PACK Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.22. 344,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,603. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.01. The company has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $246.29 and a 52-week high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

