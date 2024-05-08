Gerard E. Holthaus Sells 1,492 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.14, for a total transaction of $329,940.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,885,817.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.86. 43,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,751. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.81 and a 52-week high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 494.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Stories

