Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Purchases £325.08 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Murphy acquired 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £325.08 ($408.39).

Jonathan Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Jonathan Murphy bought 786 shares of Assura stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £322.26 ($404.85).

On Tuesday, March 5th, Jonathan Murphy acquired 351 shares of Assura stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £150.93 ($189.61).

Assura Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGR stock traded down GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 42.60 ($0.54). 12,540,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,527,813. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21. Assura Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.38 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53 ($0.67). The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -711.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Assura Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a GBX 0.82 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,000.00%.

Several research firms have commented on AGR. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Assura to an “add” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.60) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 52 ($0.65).

About Assura

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

