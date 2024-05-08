Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Nevro had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. Nevro’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE NVRO traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Nevro has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $28.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

