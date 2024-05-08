Guggenheim Boosts Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $37.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

Get Confluent alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CFLT

Confluent Stock Up 8.8 %

NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.27. 7,739,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,804,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 0.93. Confluent has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $132,104.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,970,428.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $252,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 532,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,600,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $132,104.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,970,428.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,433,170 shares of company stock valued at $46,438,029. 13.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.