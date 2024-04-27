Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at TD Securities

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AP.UN. Desjardins cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.25 to C$21.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.22.

AP.UN stock opened at C$17.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.16. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$15.01 and a twelve month high of C$23.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.69%.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

