Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

OR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.56.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of OR stock opened at C$21.93 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$15.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.47.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of C$65.16 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5493552 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director David Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.98 per share, with a total value of C$189,800.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director David Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.98 per share, with a total value of C$189,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.08, for a total value of C$432,864.04. Insiders sold a total of 53,184 shares of company stock worth $1,158,088 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

