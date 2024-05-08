StockNews.com Downgrades Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $183.94.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $154.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.23. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $89.17 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.