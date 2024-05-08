MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MediaAlpha in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for MediaAlpha’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded MediaAlpha from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MediaAlpha from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAX

MediaAlpha Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MAX opened at $22.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.32. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $25.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth about $22,181,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth approximately $463,000. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 32.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 125.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MediaAlpha

In other news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $58,557,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $992,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MediaAlpha

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.