Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bel Fuse Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Bel Fuse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Bel Fuse’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BELFB. Northland Securities cut shares of Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $61.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $778.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.50. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $74.75.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.86 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 23.58%.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $419,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

