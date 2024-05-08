William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Church & Dwight in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHD. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $106.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.92 and its 200 day moving average is $98.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $108.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,524 shares of company stock valued at $38,491,358 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

