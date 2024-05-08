Trex (TREX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Trex to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Trex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE TREX opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.56. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.60.
Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.
