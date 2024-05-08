Trex (TREX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Trex to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Trex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trex Price Performance

NYSE TREX opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.56. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.72.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

