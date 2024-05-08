Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Perdoceo Education in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perdoceo Education’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Perdoceo Education’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PRDO opened at $23.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $24.66.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth approximately $674,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 11.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 557,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $216,828.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $275,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,367 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,313.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $216,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,412 shares of company stock worth $1,342,428. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

