First Advantage (FA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect First Advantage to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. First Advantage has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.88-0.98 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $202.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.05 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, analysts expect First Advantage to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Advantage alerts:

First Advantage Stock Performance

NYSE FA opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Advantage

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other First Advantage news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $339,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 696,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,802,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FA

About First Advantage

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.