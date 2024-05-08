Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $609.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Perion Network by 46.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,972,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,055,000 after purchasing an additional 945,194 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 998,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,644,000 after purchasing an additional 385,010 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,651,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,199,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,299,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,971,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,771,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

